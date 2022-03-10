DU Teachers' Association To Hold March To Parliament On March 31

DU teachers' association to hold march to Parliament on Mar 31

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will hold a march to Parliament on March 31 to press for its demand for one-time absorption of teachers working on adhoc or temporary basis.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

It will also hold a protest at the Delhi Secretariat on April 4 against the merger of College of Arts with the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University.

The Delhi University was informed that the office of L-G has in principle approved the merger of College of Arts (CoA) subject to its de-affiliation from the varsity. The varsity has not approved the de-affiliation with its executive council opposing the move.

The DUTA also said it will protest outside the Academic Council meeting on March 22 over the above mentioned issues and to demand restoration of workload/number of credits in the first three years of undergraduate curriculum framework for discipline specific honours courses.

The Executive Council of the Delhi University had last month passed the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), formulated according to the National Education Policy (NEP), for the 2022-23 academic session.

The draft offers a total of 176 credits. The students need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in a discipline to get a four-year undergraduate degree with a major in that discipline. However, the UGC has not given approval to it, said an official. The academic council meeting scheduled on March 22 might again see a discussion on it even though members are yet to receive the meeting agenda.

The DUTA Executive Committee discussed several issues in its meetings held on March 7 and March 9 and decided to hold these programmes to raise its voice against the issues.

Absorption of teachers working on adhoc/temporary basis observing all constitutional provisions of reservation is one of the demands, the DUTA said.

"For resolving the issues and hurdles related to Absorption, Delhi University, UGC and Union Ministry of Education together should frame the modalities to absorb these teachers by bringing One Time Extraordinary Ordinance/Bill.

"There should be restoration of workload/number of credits in the first three years of UG curriculum framework for discipline specific honours courses," it said.

The DUTA also discussed the withdrawal of the proposal of the Delhi government on the merger of College of Arts with Ambedkar University of Delhi and release of full grant-in-aid from the next quarter of 12 DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

The DUTA will organize a dharna during the DU Academic Council meeting on March 22 and then a college-wise dharna in three phases on March 25, 28 and 29. This will be followed by the Parliament March on March 31 and the protest outside the Delhi Sceretariat on April 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)