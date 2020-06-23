  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Students, Teachers Detained During Protest Against Open Book Exams

DU Students, Teachers Detained During Protest Against Open Book Exams

The eight protestors, who were taken to Maurice Nagar police station, were released after some time.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 8:39 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process
Over 57,000 Registrations For UG Courses In 24 Hours: Delhi University
Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Registration Schedule Released, Apply Online Till July 4
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
DU Admission 2020: No ECA, Sports Trials This Year
DU Admission 2020 Begins, What’s New This Year
DU Students, Teachers Detained During Protest Against Open Book Exams
DU protestors detained by police
Image credit: DU AISA
New Delhi:

Eight students and teachers protesting outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty against the varsity administration's decision to conduct online open book exams were detained on Monday, police said. They were taken to Maurice Nagar police station and released after some time, they said. A group of around 10 protesters had gathered outside the Arts Faculty. They carried placards reading "Say No to Online Exams" and "DU Against OBE".

A senior police officer said eight protesters were detained and later released. They were taken to the Maurice Nagar police station in North district. Prasenjeet Kumar, president of Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), said the students and teachers were detained but were released after being made to sign an undertaking that they won't violate the prohibitory orders imposed in the city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Delhi University is conducting online open book exams for final-year students in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Students and teachers have been opposing the move citing lack of internet connectivity at many places, among other issues.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

Delhi University Teachers Protest
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Class 10th And Class 12th Results Today At Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Class 10th And Class 12th Results Today At Cgbse.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 Likely In July
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 Likely In July
Madhya Pradesh Degree, PG Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted
Madhya Pradesh Degree, PG Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted
“Medical Curriculum Will Have To Adapt To Post-COVID-19 Era”: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
“Medical Curriculum Will Have To Adapt To Post-COVID-19 Era”: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of University Exams
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of University Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................