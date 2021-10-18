DU Starts Admission Against 3rd Cut-Off list From Today; Know How To Apply

DU admission under third cut-off list begins from today

The University of Delhi has commenced admission against the third cut-off list from today, October 18. Students who are eligible to apply for admission to various undergraduate courses under the 3rd cut-off list can apply till 11:59 pm on October 21.

Candidates can apply for admission through their dashboards and no physical presence in the campus is required for any admission-related procedure, DU said in an official notice. Those who have already secured a seat but want to move to a different college or course will be able to withdraw admission and apply afresh at the new college.

DU Cut-Off 2021: How To Apply For Admission

Students will be required to login to their dashboard

Select the program and college (check eligibility criteria first)

Online verification of documents by the respective colleges

Principal will approve the application after verification of documents

Pay the admission fees through the payment link appearing on the dashboard

Save the payment receipt for future reference

After completing the admission process, students will also be required to submit an online declaration stating: "All the information provided by me is correct. In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College.”

Delhi University has decided to release five cut-off lists of which three are already out and more than half the seats are already full. Over 1.18 lakh candidates had applied against the first and second DU cut-off lists. After the third cut-off list, the university will declare a Special Cut-off list. Further cut-off lists will be declared on the basis of availability of seats.

As per DU admission schedule, students can pay fees under the third cut-off list till October 23rd (5 pm). The special cut-off list will be declared on October 25.