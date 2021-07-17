Delhi University To Start Registration Process For UG Programmes From August 2

DU UG, PG merit-based registration dates announced

The Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday. The registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin on July 26, he added.

Alert: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

While the last date for registration for PG programmes will be August 21, for UG programmes, it is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Mr Joshi said. The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)