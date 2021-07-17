Delhi University To Start Registration Process For UG Programmes From August 2
DU Admission 2021: While the registration process for the undergraduate merit-based programmes will start on August 2, for postgraduate, PhD and MPhill programmes, the registration will open on July 26.
The Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday. The registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin on July 26, he added.
While the last date for registration for PG programmes will be August 21, for UG programmes, it is August 31.
"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Mr Joshi said. The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.
