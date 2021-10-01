DU SRCC Cut-Off 2021: 100% Cut-Offs For Economics, Commerce

DU cut-off 2021: SRCC first cut-off list released

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) first cut-offs for DU cut-off 2021 is out and shows an increase in the scores from last year. The cut-off has increased from 99 to 100 for Economics and Commerce both. The cut-off list of SRCC 2021 has been put out separately for all the categories- General, SC/ST, Sports, PWD, OBC, KM and EWS.

SRCC Cut-Off For Unreserved Seats





Subject DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %) DU Cut-Off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 100

99 BCom (Hons) 100

99.5





The Delhi University’s SRCC has released its first DU cut-off list 2021 for DU UG admission courses on Friday and the scores soared higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

The admission process is set to commence on Monday, October 4. Candidates whose name appear in the DU cut-off list of SRCC, can participate in the admission process. At the time of admission, the candidate must produce Class 10 board examination mark sheet and certificate, Class 12 board exam mark sheet and provisional or original certificate, certificate of conduct, category certificate, OBC certificate (non-creamy layer), transfer certificate, migration certificate, and passport-size photographs (self-attested).

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).