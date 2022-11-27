DU Spot Admissions 2022: Over 4,000 Students Secure Admissions In Round One, Round 2 Vacant Seat List Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU will release the spot round 2 vacant list tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 (4,118) candidates have secured admissions in the University of Delhi (DU) spot admission round one. A total of 62,231 students have secured admissions for the undergraduate (UG) courses till now. The university will release the vacant list for second round of spot admissions today, candidates can check the vacant list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The university will release the spot round 2 vacant list tomorrow at 5 pm. The candidates can apply for spot round admissions till November 30 (4:59 pm).

DU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply For Round 2 At Du.ac.in

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Click on UG spot round admission link Enter details in the application form Pay the application fee Click on submit Download DU UG 2022 spot round 2 application form, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the round two registration process, the university will declare the spot round 2 allocation list on December 2 (5 pm). The colleges have to accept the allocated seat between December 3 and 4. The colleges have to approve the online applications by December 5. The last date for admission fee payment is December 6.

For details on UG admission 2022, please visit the official website- du.ac.in.