DU Spot Admission 2022: Over 6,000 Students Accept Seats; 1,808 Total Admissions

DU UG Admission 2022: As many as 6,953 candidates have accepted undergraduate seats in the spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at the University of Delhi. As per the data by Delhi University, out of the total admission of 60, 084 candidates, the admission of 1,808 candidates is complete in the spot round. DU has closed the spot round seat acceptance window at 4:49 pm today, November 25.

The DU colleges will review and approve applications till November 26 and candidates will be able to pay the admission fee till November 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the university has announced the DU UG spot admission schedule for the second round today, November 25. Candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 will not be able to participate in DU UG spot round 2.

Candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but were not admitted to any college on the date of the spot round 2 announcements can now participate, according to the Common Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) policy of spot allocations. To be considered for the round, candidates must choose 'Spot Admission-II' from the dashboard.

The application process for spot round 2 will start from November 29 to November 30, 2022. DU will declare the spot round-2 allocation list on December 2, 2022.