DU Special Cut-Off List To Be Released Today At Du.ac.in

The DU special cut-off list will be released today, November 23, for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions at the official website- du.ac.in. The admission process under the special cut-off will start from November 24 and will continue till November 25 (1 pm). However, the fee against the special round cut off of DU can be paid till 11.59 pm on November 27.

Under the DU special cut-off, only those applicants who could not or have not taken admission under the any of the cut-off lists till now will be allowed to participate in DU admission process. In addition to this, a candidate who has cancelled the admission in the fifth cut-off will not be eligible to join in the special cut-off.

Also Read DU Admission 2020: Check Vacant Seats After 5th Cut-Off List

Earlier, the University of Delhi had released the college and course-wise list of vacant seats after the DU fifth cut-off admission round ended.

According to the schedule announced by the varsity, DU sixth cut-off list will be released on November 28. This admission under sixth cut-off list will begin from November 30 and it will continue till December 3, 5 pm. However, the fee payment can be done till December 4 against DU sixth cut off round.

If the seats are still vacant at DU, the varsity is likely to release the seventh cut-off list. The admission process will be held from December 7 to December 9, for the further cut-off.

Meanwhile, the new academic session for the freshers started from November 18. Over 68,000 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far under the previous five cut-off lists. The university this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms associated with it.