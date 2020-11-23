DU Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released @Du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the university’s special cut-off list today, November 23. The DU special cut-off list will allow the students seeking admission to the university and its affiliated colleges who have not yet taken admission against the previous DU cut-off lists to apply online. The DU special cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce streams has been made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

As per the DU special cut-off list released today, almost all the colleges including Hansraj College have closed the application window for admission to all the UG Science programmes against the DU special cut-off list. However, Hindu College has kept the admission window against the DU special cut-off list for BSc (Hons) Chemistry and BSc (Hons) Zoology open. Students seeking admission to Hindu College in BSc (Hons) Chemistry and BSc (Hons) Zoology must meet the minimum special cut-off marks 97.66 per cent and 97.33 marks respectively.

Kirorimal College has kept the admission window for BSc (Hons) programmes open against the DU special cut-off lists open for programmes including Physics and Botany. The minimum cut-off required for admission to BSc (Hons) Botany in Kirorimal College is 94 per cent and Physics is 96 per cent.

While for BA Programme (English + Economics), Hindu College has kept 98.25 per cent marks as the special cut-off for admission to the programme.

The DU special cut-off marks required for admission to BA (Hons) Sociology programme in Hindu College is 97.75 per cent marks. Although the admission against most other programmes in Kirorimal College have closed, admission to BA (Hons) History is open and the cut-off marks required is 97.25 per cent marks. The Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women has kept only the admission window for BA (Hons) Journalism against the DU special cut-off list. The cut-off required to apply for admission in LSR's BA (Hons) Journalism is 98 per cent.

Ramjas College, however, has kept the admission window for several Arts and Commerce programmes open including B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science and BCom open. The cut-off marks required for admission to Ramjas College against the DU special cut-off list are B.A. (Hons.) Economics - 97.25 per cent, B.A. (Hons.) English - 96.25, B.A. (Hons.) History - 97 per cent, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science - 97.75 per cent and BCom - 97 per cent.

After admission against the DU fifth cut-off list got over, the university had released a list of vacant seats available at different colleges. The list contains the number of seats left after the fifth round of merit-based undergraduate admissions. The university has asked the students to check the vacant seats available at the colleges and apply accordingly online against the DU special cut-off lists. DU has been following a contactless admission process this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. DU will begin the admission process against the DU special cut-off list tomorrow, November 24 (9 am) to November 25 (1pm).

The Delhi University released the fifth cut-off list on November 7. Most of the colleges of DU have closed their admissions for the popular programmes. As per university data, over 68,000 seats of the total 70,000 DU UG seats have been filled under the previous five cut-off lists.