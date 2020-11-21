DU Special Cut-Off Admission Dates Announced; Details Here

  • Home
DU has released the schedule for admission against the DU special cut-off, DU sixth cut-off and admission against DU seventh cut-off list. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule, aspirants seeking admission to DU can apply online against the DU special cut-off list on November 24-25.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 4:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for admission against the DU special cut-off, DU sixth cut-off and admission against DU seventh cut-off list. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule released today, November 21, aspirants seeking admission to DU, can apply online against the DU special cut-off list between 9 am of November 24 and 1 pm of November 25. The university will also release a 6th cut-off list and students can take admission against the DU sixth cut-off list from November 30 to December 2. According to the DU schedule released today, the university might also release a seventh cut-off list and admission against it is scheduled to be held between December 7 and December 9.

The university has also released a set of guidelines for the students who will not be eligible for admission against the DU special cut-off lists. As per the guidelines, only those applicants will be considered for admission to the university and its affiliated colleges who did not take admission in the initial five DU cut-offs. Applicants who have cancelled their admission in the DU 5th cut-off and students already admitted to any DU affiliated college or course will also not be eligible to participate in the admission process of DU special cut-off.

Meanwhile, the new academic session for the freshers began from Wednesday, November 18, after a delay of over four months. Over 68,000 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far under the previous five cut-off lists. The university this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms associated with it.

