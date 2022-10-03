  • Home
  • DU School of Open Learning Launches 6 New Programmes; Admission To 2022-23 Academic Session Starts This Week

DU SOL Admission 2022: The new UG and PG programmes in DU SOL include MBA, BMS, BA (H) Economics, BA Library of Information Sciences and MA Library and Information Sciences.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 4:40 pm IST

DU SOL launches 6 new programmes
New Delhi:

The School of Open Learning (SOL) University of Delhi has launched six new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The new UG and PG programmes in DU SOL are Masters of Business Administration (MBA), BBA - Financial investment Analysis, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BA (H) Economics, BA Library of Information Sciences and MA Library and Information Sciences. While there will be unlimited seats available for almost all the new courses, the MBA programme will have only 20,000 seats as per AICTE norms, Dr Payal Mago, Director of Campus of Open Learning said today, October 3.

The application process, Dr Mago said, will begin this week, while the last date to fill the application form is October 31.

While launching the new courses, Dr Mago said: “We have been working on launching these new courses for the past eight years. These courses will have lots of quality. I am confident that our students will improve their employability after these courses.” These courses, she adds, will be all job-oriented and DU SOL also will appoint placement officers.

Reiterating that there is no cap on seat allocation to most of the courses, admission to all the new courses will be based on pass percentages.

A learning management system from which students will get their study material will also be launched, the Director added saying that: “We are involving more colleges to be with us as centers.”

The Delhi University’s SOL infrastructure will also be renovated with more classes by March 2023, the official said.

School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, Delhi
