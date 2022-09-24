DU SOL Result 2022 Out For UG, PG Courses; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock DU SOL) result 2022 has been announced for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, September 24.

DU SOL Result 2022: The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) result 2022 has been announced for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, September 24, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the various Open Book Exams (OBE) and Assignment Based Exams (ABE) can now check and download their results through the official website - sol.du.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their college name, exam session, roll number, date of birth, and captcha code to check and take a printout of the DU SOL result 2022.

DU SOL Result 2022 Direct Link

The DU SOL result 2022 has been declared for BA, BCom, MA, and MCom programmes. The UG and PG examinations of DU SOL were held in the May-June 2022, March-April 2022 and the November-December 2021 cycles.

The students whose results fall under the category of RA (result awaited), or AB (absent) need to contact the Principal of the concerned college, department or centre within 10 days of the declaration of the result.

DU SOL Result 2022: Steps To Check