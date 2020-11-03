DU SOL Result 2020 Announced For BA, BCom; Here's Diect Link

DU SOL Result 2020 Announced For BA, BCom At Sol.du.ac.in; Here's Diect Link

DU SOL BA Program Result 2020: School Of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University has announced results of BA (honours) in English, Political Science, BCom and BA programmes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 5:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

DU SOL Result: The School of Open Learning, University of Delhi has announced DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) programmes. Second-semester students can now visit the official website, sol.du.ac.in and check their assignment-based result. The results have been published in form of PDFs, containing name and roll number of candidates and grades in each subject.

Check DU SOL Result 2020

How To Download DU SOL Result 2020

To download DU SOL 2020 result, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Go to the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

Click on the result link on the notification section

The result window will open

Select course

Download the PDF file and check result using your name or roll number

