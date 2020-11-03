DU SOL Result 2020 Announced For BA, BCom; Here's Diect Link

- Home
- Education
- Latest News
- DU SOL Result 2020 Announced For BA, BCom At Sol.du.ac.in; Here's Diect Link
DU SOL Result 2020 Announced For BA, BCom At Sol.du.ac.in; Here's Diect Link
DU SOL BA Program Result 2020: School Of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University has announced results of BA (honours) in English, Political Science, BCom and BA programmes.
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 5:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360
DU SOL Result: The School of Open Learning, University of Delhi has announced DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) programmes. Second-semester students can now visit the official website, sol.du.ac.in and check their assignment-based result. The results have been published in form of PDFs, containing name and roll number of candidates and grades in each subject.
How To Download DU SOL Result 2020
To download DU SOL 2020 result, follow the instructions mentioned below:
Go to the official website, sol.du.ac.in.
Click on the result link on the notification section
The result window will open
Select course
Download the PDF file and check result using your name or roll number
Click here for more Education News