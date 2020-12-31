DU SOL Examinations 2020: Results Announced For Open Book Tests

DU announces result for SOL

Delhi University’s School of Open learning (SOL) announced the results for Open Book Examinations (OBE) 2020 for the third-year students of B Com, B Com Honours and BA Political Science. Students can check the official website du.ac.in to procure the results for SOL final examination.

Steps to check results for SOL final exams 2021

Visit the official website sol.du.ac.in

Click on registered user

Login using your roll number for both examination and general SOL, year of examination, course, and relevant part.

Download the marksheet for future reference

The result of DU SOL 2020 for BA English, BA Political Science and BA programme Part 1 (assignment based evaluation) was released on November 3.

Earlier the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of School of Open Learning were postponed in the wake of lack of arrangements with respect to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The registration for the undergraduate programmes also closed today by 5 pm.