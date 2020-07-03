Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU SOL Date Sheet 2020: Check Dates For Open Book Exam Here

Delhi University, has released the datesheets for BA, BCom (honours and general) final exams, on the official website, du.ac.in. The university has also announced dates for different postgraduate programmes-- MA in Political Science, Hindi, and MCom exams for School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) students. The final year open book exams will start from July 10. Previously, DU open book exam 2020 was scheduled to start from July 1 but the university postpone it by 10 days in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi University will also conduct open book exam mock tests for both regular and open school students to help them understand this new mode of examination.

DU SOL Date Sheet 2020: Undergraduate

Exams for BA (general) programmes will be conducted from July 10 to July 23, 2020. Exams of different courses -- language, core discipline, application and foundation -- will be conducted on different dates and during time slots.

Exams for BA (honours ) programmes will commence on July 10 and end on July 24. In discipline courses of both regular and honours programmes, exams have been scheduled for two days.

“Candidates have to appear in the alphabetical order of the subjects offered. For example, the candidate who has opted for History and Economics should appear in Economics on the first day and History on second the day of examination,” an official statement said.

For BCom (general) programmes, exams will be conducted from July 10 to July 25, 2020. Exams of BCom (honours) programmes will be conducted from July 10 to July 27.

DU SOL Date Sheet 2020: Postgraduate

Fourth-semester exams for MA Political Science will start from July 11 and end on August 4, 2020. Second-semester exams will start on July 29 and end on August 5.

Exams for MA(Hindi) and MCom programmes will be conducted from July 10 to July 21, 2020.

The time allotted to write open book exams is two hours, with an additional hour to download question papers, scan and upload answer sheets.