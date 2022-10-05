DU SOL Registration For Newly Launched UG Courses Start Today; Admission Through Class 12 Marks

DU SOL will start application for newly introduced courses from today

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will start the registration for admission to the newly-launched undergraduate programmes from today, October 5. Unlike all other UG programmes which require Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission, DU SOL will admit candidates to these courses on the basis of Class 12 marks only. Students who have qualified Class 12th will be able to apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in. The DU SOL UG admission last date is October 31.

“The admissions in UG Courses will only be on the basis of Class 12 result (CUET Score is not applicable),” a DU SOL statement said.

The newly-launched programmes at DU SOL are BA Programme, BA Honors English, BA Honors Political Science, BCom, BCom Honors, BA Honors Economics, Bachelor in Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA FIA), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISC), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISC) and Master in Business Administration (MBA).

While the online applications to all the UG and PG programmes at DU SOL for the academic session 2022-23 will start from today, the online registration for MBA programme will start from October 7.

Steps To Register For DU SOL UG New Programmes

Go to the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in Click on the link saying New User or Registered User After registering, on the next window, fill the required details Submit the DU UG SOL application form

For new users, candidates will be required to insert their names, email ids, mobile numbers and genders, while for the registered users, they will be required to login with user ids and passwords.