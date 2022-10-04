DU SOL Admission 2022 For Newly Launched Courses To Begin Tomorrow; Apply Till October 31

DU SOL admission 2022 to begin tomorrow.

DU SOL Admission 2022: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will open the admission window for its six newly launched job-oriented and professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the DU SOL undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the official website – col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in. The DU SOL admission 2022 will be on the basis of Class 12 marks and not through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores.

The official notice of DU SOL reads, “Accordingly, the DDCE, SOL, COL-DU is going to start its online admission process of the following under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes from 05th October 2022 onwards. The admissions in UG courses will only on the basis of Class XII result (CUET score is not applicable). The last date of admission will be 31st October 2022.”

The newly launched UG and PG programmes of DU SOL are Masters of Business Administration (MBA), BBA - Financial investment Analysis, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BA (Hons) Economics, BA Library of Information Sciences and MA Library and Information Sciences. Apart from these courses admission is also open for the Bachelor of Arts (Prog) Bachelor of Arts (Hons) English, Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science and Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) programmes.

DU SOL Admission 2022: Steps To Apply