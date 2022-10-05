DU SOL Admission 2022: Course-Wise Eligibility For New Programmes; Fees, Check Who Can Apply
DU SOL has started the registration process for UG, PG courses today, October 5. Check eligibility criteria, fee details here.
DU SOL Admission 2022: The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses today, October 5. This year, the DU has launched six new UG, PG programmes which include Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BA (Honours) Economics, BA Library of Information Sciences and MA Library and Information Sciences. The candidates can register for these newly launched courses from the official website-- sol.du.ac.in till October 31.
The DU SOL has adopted the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 under National Education Policy (NEP) 2022. As per the official statement, from this academic session, the UG degree will be three or four years of graduation, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certification/diploma. The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and fee details for newly launched UG, PG programmes provided here.
DU SOL Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Undergraduate Programmes
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis): The general candidate must have secured 65 per cent marks in Class 12 or its equivalent examination with 60 per cent marks in Mathematics as subject. Candidates from OBC, EWS categories must have secured 58.5 per cent marks and 54 per cent marks in Mathematics. PwBD candidates must have 61.75 per cent marks in Class 12 with 57 per cent marks in Maths, while SC/ST candidates must have passed in Class 12.
- Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS): General candidate must have secured 60 per cent marks in Class 12 or its equivalent examination with 60 per cent marks in Mathematics. OBC, EWS candidates must have 54 per cent marks in Class 12 with 50 per cent marks in Mathematics. PwBD candidates must have 57 per cent marks in Class 12 with 57 per cent marks in Maths, while SC/ST candidates must have passed in Class 12, along with one language for each category candidates.
- BA (Honours) Economics: Candidates from the general category must have secured 60 per cent marks in Class 12 or its equivalent examination, OBC, EWS candidates must have secured 54 per cent marks, PwBD candidates must have 57 per cent marks in Class 12 with 57 per cent marks, while SC, ST candidates must have passed in Class 12, with Mathematics as a subject.
- BA Library of Information Sciences (BLISc): Candidates must have done graduation from any recognized university.
Postgraduate Programmes
- Masters of Business Administration (MBA): Graduation with 50 per cent marks from any recognized University in any discipline.
- Master of Arts Library and Information Sciences (MLISc): Candidate must have done BLISc course from any recognized university.
DU SOL Admission 2022: Course Fee
Undergraduate Programmes
- BBA (FIA): Rs 15,200
- BMS: Rs 15,200
- BA (Honours) Economics: Rs 5,500
- BLISc: Rs 8,020
Postgraduate Programmes
- MBA: Rs 47,500
- MLISc: Rs 8,920
DU SOL Admission 2022: Who Can Apply
- DU SOL admission 2022 is based on the marks secured by a candidate in Class 12. The candidates who have not appeared for CUET exam can also apply.
- There is no seat limit in any UG Courses, therefore maximum number of candidates can apply.
- DU SOL admission is open to candidates from all over India.
- The admission in UG, PG courses is also open to Indian nationals working in Indian missions abroad and also to their dependents, subject to appearing in University Examination at Delhi centre only.
- Indian nationals who have settled abroad can also apply for admission if they fulfil the eligibility criteria of the course and can appear for examination in Delhi. Such candidates are required to submit a duly attested photocopy of their passport.
- Foreign nationals residing in India are also eligible for DU SOL admission. Their candidature will be dealt with as per the procedure laid down under special provisions.