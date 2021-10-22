DU SOL Admission 2021: Registration For UG Courses Starts

  • Home
DU SOL Admission 2021-22: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has begun the online registration for admission to the undergraduate programmes at the university.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 12:37 pm IST

Registration for DU SOL UG programmes starts at sol.du.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has started the registration for admission to undergraduate programmes. Students who have qualified Class 12th will be able to apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in. The DU SOL UG admission 2021 last date has not yet been notified.

The DU SOL allows the candidates to take admission to UG programmes including BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Honours and BA Political Science Honours. The university in the DU SOL website has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration to DU SOL UG programmes.

DU SOL UG 2021 Application: Direct Link

Steps To Register For DU SOL UG Programmes

  • Visit the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in

  • Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be

  • On the next window, fill the required details

  • Select the DU UG SOL application form

For new users, applicants will have to insert their names, email ids, mobile numbers and genders, while for the registered users, they will be required to login with user ids and passwords.

The university is yet to open the application window for the postgraduate programmes in the School of Open Learning.

