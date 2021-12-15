DU SOL Admission 2021: Last Date For Application To UG Courses Today

Last date for DU SOL admission today

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will close the application portal for admission to undergraduate programmes today, December 15. Students who have qualified Class 12th will be able to apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in.

According to the DU SOL admission guidelines, today is also the last date to change courses and subjects.

DU SOL UG Admission Prospectus: Direct Link

The DU SOL allows the candidates to take admission to UG programmes including BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Hons and BA Political Science Hons. The university in the DU SOL website has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration to DU SOL UG programmes.

DU SOL UG 2021 Application: Direct Link

Steps To Register For DU SOL UG Programmes

Visit the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in

Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be

On the next window, fill the required details

Select the DU UG SOL application form

For new users, applicants will have to insert their names, email ids, mobile numbers and genders, while for the registered users, they will be required to login with user ids and passwords.