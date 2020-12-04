  • Home
DU SOL Admission 2020: UG Application Dates Extended; Apply By December 31

DU SOL Admission 2020: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has extended the online registration window for the admission to undergraduate programmes at the university.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 4, 2020 6:50 pm IST

DU SOL Admission 2020: UG Application Dates Extended; Apply By December 31
Application Deadline For DU SOL UG Courses Extended; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has extended the online application window for registration of candidates to the undergraduate degree programmes. Candidates will now be able to register for the UG courses at DU SOL till December 31. As per the DU SOL UG admission eligibility criteria students who have qualified Class 12 from a recognised board can apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in. The DU SOL application window opened on October 19, 2020.

Steps To Register For DU SOL UG Programmes

Step 1: Visit the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be

Step 3: On the next window, fill the required details

Step 4: Select the DU UG SOL application form

Candidates can take UG admission to courses including BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Hons and BA Political Science Hons at DU SOL. The university in the DU SOL website has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration to DU SOL UG programmes. These are -- 27008300, 27008301 (10 lines), 24151600, 24151602.

School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, Delhi
