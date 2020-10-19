Application For DU SOL UG Courses Begins; Check Details Here

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has opened the online application window for registration of candidates to the undergraduate degree programmes. Candidates who have qualified Class 10+2 from a recognised board will be able to apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in. The School of Open Learning has not yet notified the last date for application to DU SOL UG programmes.

The DU SOL allows the candidates to take admission to UG programmes including BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Hons and BA Political Science Hons. The university in the DU SOL website has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration to DU SOL UG programmes.

“For any query related to Online Registration / Admission, please Helpline No.(North): 27008300, 27008301 (10 lines - Office Hours: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM) Helpline No.(South): 24151600, 24151602,” it read.

DU SOL UG 2020 Application Form

The university will not allow any changes in the DU SOL UG application forms after they have been submitted.

Steps To Register For DU SOL UG Programmes

Visit the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in

Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be

On the next window, fill the required details

Submit the DU UG SOL application form

The university is yet to open the application window for the postgraduate programmes in the School of Open Learning.