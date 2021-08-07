DU Sees "Climate Warriors" In New Students, To Make Tree Plantation Part Of Curriculum

  • Home
The tree plantation programme at the Delhi University will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by the respective colleges, centres and departments.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2021 3:35 pm IST

DU Sees
DU will make tree plantation part of course curriculum
New Delhi:

Planting a tree will be a part of the Delhi University curriculum from the coming academic session, and the students will be the university's climate warriors, Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

This will be applicable at the undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/PhD levels, DU officials said. The programme will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by the respective colleges, centres and departments, they said.

"Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation. Every year, the Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors," Mr Joshi said.

Planting and subsequent maintenance of trees will not only create a big supply chain in creating jobs at a different level but also yield several valuable products which will provide suitable income at a different level, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

DU Admission
