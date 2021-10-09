DU second cut-off list 2021 will be released today

Delhi University will today release the DU second cut-off list on October 9, 2021 on the official website— du.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the DU second cut-off list will start on October 11 and end on October 13, 2021, at 11.59 pm. DU admission 2021 to each of the affiliated colleges of Delhi University depend on the DU cut-off 2021 list. Similar to the DU first cut-off 2021, the DU second cut-off list 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the ‘Best of Four marks’ secured by the student in Class 12. The first cut-off list was released on October 1 with at least six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu, pegging the DU cut-offs 2021 at 100%. Among the colleges that had announced 100% cut-offs are Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and BCom Honours, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours.

DU received over 60,000 applications for admissions under the DU first cut-off list, and over 27,000 students have paid the fees.

At Hindu College, almost all the programmes will be closed for the general category candidates.

A total of 70 students have taken admissions to BSc (Honours) computer science programme at Hansraj College for which the DU cut-off touched 100 per cent.

Miranda House will not open admission under the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours). There will be seats remaining in programmes like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme.

