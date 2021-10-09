DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 LIVE: Cut-Offs Releasing Soon For SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, LSR
The first cut-off list was released on October 1 with at least six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu, pegging the DU cut-offs 2021 at 100%.
Delhi University will today release the DU second cut-off list on October 9, 2021 on the official website— du.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the DU second cut-off list will start on October 11 and end on October 13, 2021, at 11.59 pm. DU admission 2021 to each of the affiliated colleges of Delhi University depend on the DU cut-off 2021 list. Similar to the DU first cut-off 2021, the DU second cut-off list 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the ‘Best of Four marks’ secured by the student in Class 12. The first cut-off list was released on October 1 with at least six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu, pegging the DU cut-offs 2021 at 100%. Among the colleges that had announced 100% cut-offs are Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and BCom Honours, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours.
DU received over 60,000 applications for admissions under the DU first cut-off list, and over 27,000 students have paid the fees.
At Hindu College, almost all the programmes will be closed for the general category candidates.
A total of 70 students have taken admissions to BSc (Honours) computer science programme at Hansraj College for which the DU cut-off touched 100 per cent.
Miranda House will not open admission under the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours). There will be seats remaining in programmes like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme.
The admission on the basis of the DU second cut-off list will start on October 11 and end on October 13, 2021, at 11.59 pm.
DU 2nd Cut-Off List 2021: Admission At Miranda House
- Miranda House has had nearly 1,600 admissions and the college will not open admission under the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours).
- There will be seats remaining in programmes like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme.
DU 2nd Cut-Off List 2021: Data From Hansraj College
- At Hansraj College, a total of 457 admissions have happened to the science programmes, and 403 admissions to arts and commerce courses under the first cut-off list.
- A total of 70 students have taken admissions to BSc (Honours) computer science programme for which the cut-off touch 100 per cent.
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Expected To Close Admission For These Programmes
At Hindu College, almost all the courses will be closed for the general category candidates in the DU 2nd cut-off list 2021.
"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," principal Anju Srivastava told news agency PTI.
DU Cut-Offs 2021: Higher Cut-Offs This Year?
The DU cut-offs are high this year because the number of CBSE students scoring above 95% marks in Class 12 board exams. The university has received the most number of applications for undergraduate admissions from CBSE students.
DU Second Cut-Off 2021: Admission At Hindu College
As per news agency PTI, Hindu College has had nearly 2,000 admissions to 956 seats in the span of three days and almost all the programmes will be closed for the general category candidates in the second DU cut-off list 2021, principal Anju Srivastava said.
DU Second Cut-Off List 2021: Data From 1st Cut-off List
DU received over 60,000 applications for DU admissions 2021 under the DU first cut-off list 2021, and over 27,000 students have paid the admission fee. Friday was the last day to make the payment for DU admissions 2021, and Thursday was the deadline for colleges to approve candidates' applications.
DU Second Cut-Off 2021 Today
The Delhi University will release the DU second cut-off list 2021 for the merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions today, October 9. The official website to get DU cut-offs is admisison.uod.ac.in. The first cut-off list was released by the varsity on October 1 with six colleges setting 100% cut-off for courses like Political Science (H) and Physics.