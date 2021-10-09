DU 2nd cut-off list will be released today

The University of Delhi will release the DU 2nd cut-off list 2021 today. The varsity will make list available to all the candidates on the official websites of DU-- du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The admission under the second cut-off list will commence on October 11 at 10 am and will continue till October 13, 2021, 11.59 pm.

The Delhi University has received over 60,000 applications for admissions under the DU first cut-off list, and over 27,000 students have paid the fees. While Friday was the last day to make the payment for admissions, Thursday was the deadline for colleges to approve candidates’ applications. According to data shared by the university, 60,904 applications were received in three days, with 14,205 applications being approved on Thursday and 27,006 students making the payment.

Hindu College has had nearly 2,000 admissions to 956 seats in the span of three days and almost all the programmes will be closed for the general category candidates in the second DU cut-off list 2021, said principal Anju Srivastava as per news agency PTI.

"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," Ms Srivastava said.

At Hansraj College, as many as 457 admissions have happened to the science programmes, and 403 admissions to arts and commerce courses. A total of 70 students have taken admissions to BSc (Honours) computer science programme for which the cut-off touch 100 per cent.

Miranda House has had nearly 1,600 admissions and the college will not open admission under the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours). There will be seats remaining in programmes like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme.

Principal of Kamala Nehru College informed that the college has witnessed a high number of admissions to Political Science (Honours), Economics (Honours), Mathematics (Honours), Sociology (Honours), Hindi (Honours) programmes. It is highly likely that these courses will be closed for the reserved category candidates and some seats will be remaining in the unreserved category.