DU Salary Row: Audit Held In 5 DU Colleges; Arbitrary Payments Noticed, Says Manish Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, in a press conference today, said that the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) are not paying the salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff despite having sufficient funds with them. The minister said that the university has also created posts without the approval of the Delhi Government and is now asking for their payment.

“Creation of teaching and non-teaching posts, as per the rules on creation of posts, in the grantee college will be as per UGC DU norms with the prior approval of Delhi Government. Since the colleges are fully funded by the government, hence no appointment against shall be made unless the post creation is approved by the Delhi Government,” Mr Sisodia who also holds the Education portfolio of AAP Government said.

The Minister after receiving the audit reports from five DU colleges, also said that several colleges have crores of funds in their fixed deposit accounts and are unwilling to spend those in the payment of salary.

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/bpPQBcxG4t — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 6, 2020

Earlier, on Thursday, the Delhi High Court also sought responses of the colleges affiliated to DU, which are fully funded by the AAP Government, on a plea challenging the decision asking the institutes to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF). Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the 12 colleges and asked them to respond to the petition filed by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of Delhi government asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff -- both teaching and non-teaching -- from the students fund.