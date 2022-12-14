DU Revises Admission Dates Against Third Merit List; Check Schedule Here

DU revises admission schedule against third admission list

The University of Delhi (UoD) has revised the admission schedule against the postgraduate third admission list. Candidates can now apply online for admission to the postgraduate courses against the third list till 11:59 pm of December 16, 2022. After that, the department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates by 5 pm of December 17. Candidates also need to pay the fee against the third merit list till 11:59 pm of December 18, 2022.

The third admission list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. DU has released the admission list of most of the courses which include MA in Applied Psychology, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, MA Social Work, MA Urdu, MSc Mathematics, MCA, MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc Mathematics, Master of Operational Research, PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and others.

Earlier, the university released the postgraduate second admission list on December 7. And candidates were required to apply online and upload all relevant documents against the second admission list from December 8 to December 9, 2022.

To download the DU PG 2022 third admission list candidates need to visit the official website and then open the “Postgraduate Admissions” page. Next, click on the PG third admission list link of the respective courses. The course-specific PG third admission list will get displayed on the screen. At last, download the admission list and take a printout for future reference.