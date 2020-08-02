  • Home
Delhi University Announces Result For UG Second, Fourth Semester

Delhi University has released the result for intermediate semesters under the CBCS system. The result has been released for the second and fourth semester students.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 2, 2020 7:51 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University has released the result for intermediate semesters under the CBCS system. The result has been released for the second and fourth semester students. Undergraduate students can go to the University's website and check their result.

This year Delhi University decided to cancel the semester-end exam for first and second year students in June. At the time the University also released the assignment based evaluation plan for intermediate semester students.

DU Semester Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

"Students of intermediate semester/term /year, the grading of the students could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation/ assignment based evaluation adopted by the university/ colleges/ faculty/ centre wherever applicable and the remaining 50% marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester/term/year only."

"For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no previous performance i.e. having no marks in previous semester/term /year, shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment based evaluation," DU said in a notice.

Meanwhile, the University has maintained that it will conduct an online examination for the final semester between August 10 and August 31. The University has also made arrangements for Mock Online Open Book Examination (OBE). The first phase of the mock exams started from July 27. Several students reported technical glitches and difficulty in downloading the question paper and then submitting their answer sheets online.

