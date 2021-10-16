DU Releases Third Cut-Off List, Required Marks For Admissions Still On Higher Side

  • Home
The Delhi University released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2021 9:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

DU has released its third cut-off list on Saturday
New Delhi:

The Delhi University released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side. The admission process under the third list will commence from October 18.

BA (Honours) Economics is open at Hansraj College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at a cut-off of 99 per cent, respectively, while the course is closed in Janki Devi Memorial College, Kalindi College, Kamala Nehru College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House.

The Indraprastha College for Women has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98 per cent, while at the Ramjas College, the cut-off is pegged at 98.75 per cent. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept the highest cut-off for the course at 99.50 per cent among all the colleges.

Sri Venkateswara College is seeking 98.50 per cent for admission to the same course. The SRCC had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and B.com (Honours) at 100 per cent in the first list. The asking marks for BA (Honours) Economics came down to 99.75 per cent in the second list and have come down to 99.50 per cent in the third list.

BA (Honours) English is still available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, College of Vocational Studies, Daulat Ram College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Gargi College and Hansraj College. It is closed at the Hindu College and Bharati College, while the LSR has pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) English at 98.50 per cent, down from 98.75 per cent in the second list. The Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College have pegged the cut-off at 98 per cent. At Kirori Mal College, the admission to the course had closed after the first list but the course has opened again in the third list. The cut-off for the course in the first list was 98.50 per cent.

