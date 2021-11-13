DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria

DU special drive cut-off list releasing today

Delhi University will release the special drive cut-off list today at admission.uod.ac.in. Students who could not seek admission in the previously released five cut-off lists including the special cut-off list and meet the cut-off in the special drive cut-off list can apply for admission from tomorrow, November 14 to November 15(11:59 pm). DU affiliated colleges will display merit lists and approve candidates on November 16 and 17 (11:59 pm). Selected students will be required to pay the fees till November 19 (5 pm)

Students applying for admission against special drive cut-off list must check program-wise, category-wise availability of seats on the website of the respective college. Students can also refer to the seat matrix provided by DU on the official website

In a notice, DU stated: "There will be no movement allowed during the Special Drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cut-offs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive, which means Candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the Special Drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive".

DU Special Cut-Off List: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case of a tie for a seat, Delhi University will use the following tie-breaking criteria:

1) The candidate with higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered first for the admission.

2) The candidate with the earlier date of birth (as mentioned in Class 10 certificate) will be considered.