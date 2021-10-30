DU Releases Fourth Cut-Off List

The Delhi University on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list, with unreserved category seats already filled in some much sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 11:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

DU Releases Fourth Cut-Off List
DU releases its fourth cut-off list
New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list, with unreserved category seats already filled in some much sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists. Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees.

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category. The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75 per cent.

The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25 per cent. Admission to all other courses at the college have been closed. At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) English and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission. The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics (Honours) for general category aspirants.

du cut off list
