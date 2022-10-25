Delhi University Releases First Cut-Off Lists For Admission To Courses Offered Under NCWEB

Image credit: shutterstock.com NCWEB first cut-off released

DU UG Admissions 2022: The first cut-off lists for admission to the courses offered under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) were released by the Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday, with Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College pegging a 95-per cent cut-off for general category candidates.

Admissions under the NCWEB are being conducted through cut-off lists based on the marks of Class 12 even as the DU is admitting students on the basis of their CUET scores. "The first cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2022-2023 has been notified," the university said in a statement. ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Nearly 60,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In Round One

"Online admission shall commence from Wednesday," it added. The NCWEB is a board that enables women students of Delhi to take some of the DU examinations with special coaching but without attending regular classes. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board. There are 26 colleges where classes for B.Com would be held.

The highest cut-off for B.Com courses is 95 per cent at Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj college and Maitreyi college at 94 per cent. The cut-off for the 12 BA (programme) courses offered by the NCWEB varies from college to college. The highest cut-off is for BA (Economics + Political Science) in Miranda House at 94 per cent.

