DU Releases 7th Cut-Off List; LSR, Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda House Open For Science Courses

The Delhi University has released the 7th cut-off list today for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programs at the university for the academic session 2020-21.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 5, 2020 8:12 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

DU releases 7th cut-off list
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has released the 7th cut-off list today for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programs at the university for the academic session 2020-21 at its official website du.ac.in. Colleges have released their separate lists citing course-wise, and category-wise marks.

As per the Science seventh cut-off list, there are still some top colleges offering seats for different courses.

Gargi College is offering admission for BSc Honours (Physics) at 95% and in Botany at 90.33 for unreserved category, while other course seats are filled.

Miranda House is offering admission for unreserved categories in three courses- Bsc Honours Botany (95.67%), Chemistry(96%), and Zoology( 97%).

Lady Sri Ram has closed admission for unreserved categories. Though, there are still some seats left for the reserved categories starting from 94%.

Hindu college is offering seats for Bsc Honours Chemistry at 97%, and Bsc Honours Zoology at 96.33.

Ramjas college has closed admissions for unreserved category in all courses except Bsc (Programme) Physical Science with Computer Science at 92.66%.

While, Kirori Mal college is offering seats for Bsc (Programme) Physical Science with Computer Science at 90.66% and B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry and Biochemistry at 93 %.

In the wake of COVID-19, the DU admission process is held online this year.

