DU Releases 4th Cut-Off List: Here’s College, Course-Wise List

DU 4th cut-off released

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the 4th cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 30. Most of the colleges have closed admission against the 4th cut-off list. The DU 4th cut-off list will let the students seeking admission to UG courses who have not yet taken admission against the previous DU cut-off lists to apply online. The DU fourth cut-off lists for Science, Arts and Commerce streams can be accessed on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in. Students can apply against the DU 4th cut-off list between November 1 and November 2. Applicants can, however, pay the admission fee against the fourth cut-off list by November 6 (5 pm).

“The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fourth Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website,” read a DU statement.

DU 4th Cut-Off List: Arts, Commerce Programme

For Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, BA Hons Economics and BA Hons English has been pegged at 97.50 per cent and 96.25 per cent. For BCom and BCom Hons, the 4th DU Cut-off is 97.25 per cent and 97.75 per cent.

The cut-off marks dropped at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. It was 98 per cent for BA Honours Economics, 97 per cent for BA Honours English during special cut-off. The BCom and BCom Hons closed at 97.75 per cent and 98.25 per cent respectively.

At Hansraj College, DU 4th cut-offs in BA (Hons) Economics closed at 98.75 per cent, while 4th cut off for BCom Hons, has been pegged at 98.50 per cent.





DU 4th Cut-Off List: Science Courses

At Hindu College and Miranda College, admission to all Science courses has closed.

While at Kirori Mal College, admission to programmes including BSc Statistics, and BSc Chemistry is open at 97.75 per cent, and 96 per cent respectively. The cut-offs however have dropped from special cut-off.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the admission for Mathematics programme is open. Applicants with 98.50 per cent marks can apply for admission to BSc Honours Mathematics.

Admission to several programmes is open at Ramjas College. For Chemistry and Mathematics admission against 4th cut-offs closed at 95.66% and 97.75%.





Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 4th cut-off can register and apply online for admission to UG courses. The respective DU college will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.