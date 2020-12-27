  • Home
DU Releases 3rd Special Cut Off List For Science Courses

DU admission 2020: Candidates can apply for admissions to different courses in the science stream as per the individual admission criteria of colleges available at their respective websites to be available by December 28.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 1:52 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has released a third special cut-off list for admissions to different undergraduate science courses. The combined list for all the streams will be displayed on the DU website, du.ac.in. Candidates can apply for admissions to different courses in the science stream as per the individual admission criteria of colleges available at their respective websites to be available by December 28. The entire Delhi University admission process for 2020-21 will be conducted online.

As per the Delhi University third cut-off list for science courses few select colleges still have vacant seats for courses including BSc Botany, BSc Geology, and BSc Zoology.

Kalindi College is offering BSc Honours Botany at 84 percent, BSc Honours Zoology at 84 percent and BSc Programme Life Sciences at 82 percent.

Gargi College is offering BSc Honours Botany at 89.66 percent, BSc Honours Physics 93.33 and BSc Honours Zoology at 90.

Kamala Nehru College (KNC) is closed for unreserved category for all the courses but has few seats for reserved categories in BSc Honours Mathematics starting at 86 percent.

