  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University UG Admission 2021: DU To Release 1st Cut-Off List By October 1

Delhi University UG Admission 2021: DU To Release 1st Cut-Off List By October 1

DU Admission 2021: A Delhi University official, while announcing the date, said that by that time the CBSE compartment results, optional exam results and improvement results will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 4:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Calls For One-Time Regulation To Absorb Temporary Teachers
DU Admission 2021: Highest First Cut-Offs For BA English, Economics Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
DU First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021: BA Political Science Opening Cut-Off From Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021: Last Year’s BA English First Cut-Offs
Delhi University UG Admission 2021: DU To Release 1st Cut-Off List By October 1
DU UG cut-off by October 1
New Delhi:

Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by October 1 for undergraduate courses, a senior university official said on Tuesday. The official said that by that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions.

The cut-offs are likely to be released by October 1. Earlier, the university had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. Ms Sharma said they would have to take approval and also consult the IT team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mumbai University Admission 2021: First Cut-Off Marks For BCom Programmes
Mumbai University Admission 2021: First Cut-Off Marks For BCom Programmes
IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline
IGNOU Extends July 2021 Re-Registration Deadline
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Of Underage Student Seeking Permission To Sit In NEET 2021
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Of Underage Student Seeking Permission To Sit In NEET 2021
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021, Admission Cut-Offs: Updates
Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021, Admission Cut-Offs: Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................