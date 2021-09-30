DU To Release First Cut-Off List For UG Courses Tomorrow

DU first cut-off list 2021 releasing tomorrow

The Delhi University will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday with the scores expected to soar higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. Some colleges said they could even keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent in order to avoid "over-admissions" on the limited number of seats.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here



"We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent. "There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent," said Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College.



The Delhi University's Aryabhatta College released its tentative cut-off list on Thursday with BA (Hons) psychology having the highest cut-off among all courses at 98.5 per cent. A principal of an off-campus college, requesting anonymity, said some courses might see a one or two per cent increase from last year while some might even see a six per cent rise from last time.



"Over 70,000 students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE this year and we have 70,000 seats on offer. There is a huge clustering of students in the 95 per cent to 100 per cent bracket, 90-95 per cent bracket and even in the 85 per cent to 90 per cent bracket. "We have to keep the cut-offs high in order to avoid admitting more students. It happens every year that end up admitting more students than the number of seats," he added.

Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, said students should not be in despair even if they are not able to meet the cut-offs in the first list. "The first and the second cut-offs are higher because colleges do not want to run the risk of over-admissions. The rule is that everyone within the cut-off has to be accommodated irrespective of the number of seats," she said.



She added that there are many colleges and universities in Delhi and people do get distributed. "We don't know when they will physically open the university and then other facilities like labs and human resource will be considered while determining the cut-offs," she said. Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Nanda added. She said the increase would be 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses like Political Science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, Physics (Hons), etc.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses. Rajdhani College principal Dr Rajesh Giri said there will be a two per cent increase in cut-offs in the college from last year across all courses. St Stephen's cut-offs, which were released, were more or less on similar lines, on the scores of last year. Saraf said at St Stephen's, there is an interview component for applicants, something which the other colleges don't have.

The cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics and B Com (Hons) courses were 98 per cent respectively. The minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science were 96 per cent for both the courses. In its tentative list released by Aryabhatta College, the cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics and B Com (Hons) courses stood at 98 per cent respectively.

The minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science were 96 per cent for both the courses. DU colleges have been given a deadline of 1 pm on October 1 to submit the cut-off lists. Students will start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)