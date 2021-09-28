  • Home
DU To Release 5 UG Admission Cut-Off Lists, First On October 1

DU cut-off 2021: The University of Delhi plans to release five cut-off lists this year for merit-based undergraduate admissions. The DU first cut-off 2021 list will be out on October 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 11:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi plans to release five cut-off lists this year for merit-based undergraduate admissions. The DU first cut-off 2021 list will be out on October 1 second on October 9 and the third on October 16. The official website where the lists will be available is admission.uod.ac.in. If seats remain vacant after the third cut-off list, the university will release special cut-offs, fourth and fifth cut-offs and another special round cut-off list.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Last year, the Delhi University had released seven regular cut-off lists and three special drive cut-off lists.

The schedule does not mention release date and time for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and School of Open Learning (SoL) cut-offs.

DU admission 2021 for the first round will begin on October 4. The university said it will try to release the cut-off lists during day time.

A total of 4,38,696 students have applied for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University this year. Most of these students are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

With many CBSE students scoring good marks – over 70,000 have scored above 95 per cent in Class 12 board exams – the cut-offs will likely be high this year, according to principals of DU colleges.

Like last year, the undergraduate admission process will be completely online, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the complete schedule for DU UG admission 2021 and cut-offs

DU Admission DU cut-off
