Delhi University asks students to rely on official website

Delhi University (DU) on Sunday put out a notice asking students “not to consider unauthentic sources” for information and rely only on the DU official website for information. Delhi University said that the notification was related to DU admissions for the academic session 2020-21. Delhi University had set tentative dates for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate(PG), Master of Philosophy (M.phil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) entrance exams and admissions. The university also released a subject wise tentative schedule for UG students.

Delhi University, in the official notification, said: “In this regard, all aspirant students of the University of Delhi are informed that the details of admission process and the schedule will be put up on the official website of University of Delhi. The applicants are advised not to use or consider any other unauthentic source of information.” The tentative dates had been circulated as part of the agenda papers for a meeting of the academic committee of the university’s Academic Council.

The Delhi University also announced that open book exams will be held for UG and PG courses which invited criticism from students and teachers who called it “discriminatory” as more than 90% of students had opposed it. Teachers and students had argued that most of the students did not have access to the necessary infrastructure- smartphones, routers, internet- to attempt the exams.