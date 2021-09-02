DU Receives Over 2.87 Lakh UG Applications, Maximum From CBSE Students

  • Home
DU Admission 2021: A total of 4,38,696 candidates registered for the nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university on Tuesday, the last day of applications.

Updated: Sep 2, 2021

New Delhi:

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, while the maximum aspirants are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A total of 4,38,696 candidates registered for the nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university on Tuesday, the last day of applications.

Of the total number of applications, 2,87,227 are paid registrations which will be considered, the university said. Last year, the registration portal was open between June 20 and August 31, while this year it opened from August 2 to August 31.

According to data provided by the university, the highest number of applicants among the states came from Delhi (1,15,928) followed by Uttar Pradesh (55,617), Haryana (37,743), Bihar (16,704) and Rajasthan (11,562). Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

While 1,65,574 are from the unreserved category, as many as 1,21,641 are from reserved category -- including other backward classes (62,880), economically weaker sections (13,829) and scheduled castes (36,842), it showed. In the unreserved category, 94,921 female candidates have applied for undergraduate courses against 70,653 male candidates and three from the “others” category.

Under the sports category, the maximum number of applicants selected athletics (1,358), followed by football (1,300), basketball (1,246), and volleyball (835). For extra-curricular activities (ECA) category, NCC (3,047) and debate (1,775) topped the list.

The university is likely to release its first cut-off list on October 1, even though it has not made any formal announcement yet as several students of CBSE schools are taking physical exams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

