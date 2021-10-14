  • Home
DU Receives Over 1.15 Lakh Applications Under 1st, 2nd Cut-Off Lists

The University of Delhi has received a total of 1,18,878 applications for admission to various undergraduate courses under its first and second cut-off list.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 8:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has received a total of 1,18,878 applications for admission to various undergraduate courses under its first and second cut-off list. Till 6:51 pm today, DU principals across colleges had approved 10,591 applications and 48,582 students had paid the admission fees.

Delhi University will release its third cut-off list on Saturday, October 16 and the admission process against the list will commence shortly.

DU is conducting the admission process for around 70,000 seats offered in various courses and the cut off has reached to 100 per cent for 10 courses.

The admission process for unreserved category for many courses including BA(Honours), English (hons), History (hons), Computer Science (hons), Mathematics (hons) among others are about to fill in colleges like The Hindu College, Aryabhatta College, Indraprastha College For Women.

Manish Kansal, admission convener, Hindu College, told PTI that a total number of admissions at the college has reached 1,843.

"We have filled up the unreserved seats in B Com (Honours) while there is a gap of almost seven seats in BA(Honours) Economics. We have taken 101 admissions against 79 seats in B Com (Honours) and out of these 75 admissions are in the unreserved category which has 31 seats. The course is likely to be closed for the general category in the third list while Economics (Honours) might be open," Mr Manish added.

