DU Receives 60,904 Applications Under First Cut-Off List By Day 3

The University of Delhi has received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list. As many as 14,205 applications have been approved by the principals and 27,006 students have paid their DU admission fees.

In the total applications, 46,054 were from the CBSE board. DU has completed the first round of merit-based admission process to various undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges.

As per the official data, DU has received 31,172 applications from the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 2,365 from Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education,1,540 applications were received from Board of School Education Haryana, 1,429 from Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and from Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan 1,301 students applied. Applications were received from other state boards as well.

Delhi University has also condemned the news that alleges that the university has favored certain boards in the admission process. In a communique DU said, "The University of Delhi strongly refutes and condemns the falsity of news which is being circulated regarding favouring candidates from a few boards."

"Being a prestigious Central University with a long legacy of quality teaching and research, candidates across the country aspire to study in our colleges / departments / centres. It is our utmost responsibility to maintain justice and equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian States but also from abroad," the university added further.

DU admissions against the first cut-off list were concluded on October 6 at 11:59 pm and the university will release the second cut-off list on October 9.