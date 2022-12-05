DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23

Delhi University activate link to upload NET, CSIR, JRF certificates foralready registered candidates

The Delhi University has activated the link to upload NET, CSIR and JRF certificates from candidates who have already registered for PhD admission for 2022-23 academic year. The university will conduct the direct interview of candidates who have recently qualified NET, CSIR or JRF and registered for the PhD programmes offered by the DU. The candidates can upload certificates online on the official portal of the DU at forms.du.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The last date for filling the online form is December 11, 2022. Candidates have to fill in the details such as department, PhD registration number, name, registered email, registered phone number, date, month and year of qualifying NET, CSIR or any other fellowship, NET, CSIR certificate number and upload certificates for DU PhD admission 2022.

"Candidates who have already registered for University of Delhi PhD admission for academic year2022-23, and have qualified the NET/CSIR/JRF etc recently can appear for interview directly as per the Ordinance VI of the University of Delhi," reads an official statement. The DU PhD admission process includes interviews, approvals and recommendations from the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) and Board of Research Studies (BRS), and payment of fees by the candidates, must be completed by Tuesday, January 31, 2023.