DU PG Merit List Revised Schedule: PG Admission At Delhi University To Start From November 18

The Delhi University (DU) has released a revised postgraduate entrance-based and merit-based admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. DU seeks to start classes for the postgraduate students from December 1, 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 12:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has released a revised postgraduate entrance-based and merit-based admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. Candidates seeking admission to Delhi University postgraduate courses can register and take admission for the merit-based courses against the first merit list between November 18 and November 20. The university will allow the aspirants to get admitted to the colleges affiliated to it for the entrance-based PG courses and pay the admission fee against the first merit-list till November 23. DU seeks to start classes for the postgraduate students from December 1, 2020.

DU will allow the candidates to take the admissions at the postgraduate merit-based and entrance-based courses against several cut-offs released for the purpose. Students seeking admission to the Delhi University postgraduate programmes can take admissions against the second merit lists from November 25 to November 27 and pay the admission fee till November 30.

The university, however, also mentions the release of a third merit list for PG admission on December 2 and admission against the merit list will continue till December 4.

DU, in the revised schedule released for the purpose also said that the university can also release more PG entrance-based merit-lists for admission to the vacant seats.

