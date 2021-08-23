DU PG Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

DU PG application correction facility opens

The University of Delhi, or DU, has opened the postgraduate (PG) application correction window. Students who have already registered for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes can edit their application till August 27. However, information including category, gender, registered mobile number, registered email ID, PwBD status and sports option cannot be edited.

“Edit option in the postgraduate applications will be opened from August 23 to August 27, 2021 to update / make corrections in the registration,” a DU statement read.

The university this year launched an online portal to make the DU admission process hassle-free. There were open sessions wherein the doubts of the students with respect to admission and filling the online application form were cleared. The admission portal facilitated the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

DU PG Application: How To Edit

Visit the DU PG registration portal -- admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly

Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed.

Finally, save and submit the DU PG 2021 application form.

Online registration for admission to postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi for the 2021-22 academic year closed on Saturday, August 21.