  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

DU PG Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

DU PG Admission 2021: Students who have already registered for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes can edit their application till August 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Apply For PG, PhD, MPhil Courses
DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Register For PG Programmes Tomorrow
DU Vice Chancellor Assures Afghan Students Of All Possible Help
Delhi University Stands In Solidarity With Afghan Students: Vice Chancellor
Delhi University Soon To Have A 'Himalayan Museum'
DU 1st Cut-Off List By October 1 For UG Courses
DU PG Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
DU PG application correction facility opens
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, has opened the postgraduate (PG) application correction window. Students who have already registered for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes can edit their application till August 27. However, information including category, gender, registered mobile number, registered email ID, PwBD status and sports option cannot be edited.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

“Edit option in the postgraduate applications will be opened from August 23 to August 27, 2021 to update / make corrections in the registration,” a DU statement read.

The university this year launched an online portal to make the DU admission process hassle-free. There were open sessions wherein the doubts of the students with respect to admission and filling the online application form were cleared. The admission portal facilitated the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

DU PG Application: How To Edit

  • Visit the DU PG registration portal -- admission.uod.ac.in

  • Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly

  • Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed.

  • Finally, save and submit the DU PG 2021 application form.

Online registration for admission to postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi for the 2021-22 academic year closed on Saturday, August 21.

Click here for more Education News
du.ac.in University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams From August 25; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams From August 25; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
All India OBC Students Association Thanks Education Minister Pradhan For 27% Quota In NEET
All India OBC Students Association Thanks Education Minister Pradhan For 27% Quota In NEET
West Bengal JECA Admit Card 2021 Releasing Tomorrow; Check Details
West Bengal JECA Admit Card 2021 Releasing Tomorrow; Check Details
Keep Schools Open In Places With Zero, Sporadic Cases Of Covid: Report
Keep Schools Open In Places With Zero, Sporadic Cases Of Covid: Report
Indian Teacher Joins Educationists In Worldwide Girls’ Education Drive
Indian Teacher Joins Educationists In Worldwide Girls’ Education Drive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................