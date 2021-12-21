DU PG Admission: Final Merit List On December 24; Apply For Reconsideration By Tomorrow

  • Home
DU PG Admission: In the fourth and spot round, chances will be given to those candidates who could not take admission in any of the earlier declared rounds of PG admissions, subject to the merit of the candidates and availability of the seats.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 5:02 pm IST

DU PG final merit list date on Dec 24
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fourth and spot admission list on December 24. In the fourth and spot round, chances will be given to those candidates who could not take admission in any of the earlier declared rounds of PG admissions, subject to the merit of the candidates and availability of the seats.

Also students will also have the provision to apply for reconsideration of seats. “Candidates who failed to take admission in the earlier two, or three admission rounds may express their interest to be considered in the Fourth + Spot Admission list by clicking on the “Reconsider” tab available on their dashboard,” a DU statement said.

“Candidates will be reconsidered only on the availability of vacant seats in the department, or college. Also, such candidates will not be able to claim for their choice/preference of College in this round,” it added.

The Delhi University colleges will approve the admissions of the students on the basis of DU PG fourth merit list 2021 from December 27 to 28. The last date to pay the admission fee for DU PG 4th merit list 2021 will be December 29 (5 pm).

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD must be in possession of the required documents at the time of seeking admission under Fourth and Spot Admissions. No undertaking, DU said, will be allowed in this final round.

The Departments also should ensure that all candidates admitted provisionally in previous admission rounds on the basis of undertakings have submitted their required documents. Such cases, the university added, must be addressed and closed by Wednesday December 22, 2021.

