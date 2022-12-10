  • Home
To ensure uniformity across the various heads of expenditure, the university issued a notice regarding the DU PG admission fee structure 2022 on August 2.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 2:56 pm IST

DU PG Admission 2022: University Provides 75 Per Cent Fee Concession For PwBD Candidates
DU PG fees 2022
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) has recently made announced to provide a 75 per cent fee concession to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category candidates who will take admission to the postgraduate (PG) programmes.

DU’s latest notice reads: “It is hereby notified that the candidates belonging to the PwBD category shall be given a fee concession of 75% of the total fees as compared to the other students taking admission in a particular programme in the university.”

Earlier, the university released the DU PG admission fee structure for the academic year 2022-23. Students can check the fee structure of the DU colleges through the respective college websites.

As per the PG fee structure of DU, the tuition fee for PG admission remains unchanged, however, students are required to pay Rs 100 to University Student Welfare Fund and Rs 900 to University Development Fund. The university facilities and service charges will be Rs 500 and the Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund will be Rs 100. Additionally, the faculty, department facilities and services and College Students Welfare Fund will be charged as per the decision by the DU colleges.

DU closed the PG registration process against the second round allotment on December 9. The colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates till today, December 10 and candidates are required to pay the requisite fee against the second merit list by 11:59 pm.

DU Admission
