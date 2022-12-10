DU PG Admission 2022: Provision To Update UG Marks Open; Last Date, Steps To Upload Here

  • Home
DU PG 2022 Admission: Students will have to convert the CGPA into percentage while updating the DU PG application form.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 12:51 pm IST

Delhi University allows candidates to upload UG marks for admission to PG programmes
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has made the provision to update graduation marks for admission to postgraduate programmes at the university. The window to update marks is open and candidates can upload their graduation marks by December 12, 12 noon. Students will however have to convert their CGPA into percentage before updating the DU PG application form. Candidates who upload the UG marks now will be considered in the subsequent lists on the basis of the merit of teh students and availability of seats in the particular programme and department.

A DU statement issued in this regard said: “The candidates who could not update their graduation marks are hereby provided a last and final opportunity to update their marks…”

“Candidates are advised to login to their dashboard and convert their CGPA into percentage. Candidates who update their marks now will be considered only in the subsequent list/s subject to their merit and availability of seats,” it added.

The last date to make payments against the DU PG second merit list is today. The third DU PG 2022 merit list will be announced on December 12, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply between December 13 and 14. The Delhi University colleges will then verify and approve the postgraduate admissions for candidates who applied against the third merit list. Payments can be made against the DU PG third merit list can be done by December 15, 2022.

