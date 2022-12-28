  • Home
DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Seat Allocation Against 5th Merit List Today

Delhi University will close the window to accept seat allocation against the DU postgraduate (PG) fifth round allocation today, December 27, 2028.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 12:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University will close the window to accept seat allocation against the DU postgraduate (PG) fifth round allocation today, December 27, 2028. The official website- admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the DU PG admission 2022 against 5th allocation list. Candidates need to login to the PG admission portal using their registered email ID and password and confirm the allocation by selecting the accept option from the candidate's dashboard.

The colleges and departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 29, 2022. The candidates are required to pay the admission fee against DU PG 5th merit list till December 30. The PG fifth admission list 2022 has been prepared on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants. The candidates need to upload scanned images/PDFs of documents such as passport size photograph, signature, a valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof and caste certificate.

DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Register

  • Candidates first need to visit official website-- admission.uod.ac.in
  • Go to the PG admission portal and log in with registered email ID and password
  • Fill in the PG admission form as instructed and upload the required documents
  • Pay the admission fee online and download the admission letter
  • Take a print out of the DU PG admission letter for further reference.
University of Delhi
