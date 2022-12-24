  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today

DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today

Delhi University will close the window to accept seats against DU PG fourth admission list 2022 today, December 24.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 24, 2022 9:27 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Has Allocated Around 3,500 UG Seats In Last Round Of Admission: Official
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Seat Allocation Against Special Spot Admission Round Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Today; Steps To Check
Delhi University 4th PG Admission List Out At Admission.uod.ac.in; Application Starts Tomorrow
Delhi University PG 4th Admission List Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University Begins NCWEB UG Admission Against Last Special Drive Cut-Off List Today
DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today
Last date to accept seat against DU PG fourth admission list 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi University will close the window to accept seats against DU PG fourth admission list 2022 today, December 24. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the fourth/spot allocation round for admission to postgraduate programmes can accept the allocation through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in till 5 pm. Candidates can confirm their allocation by logging in to their account and submitting the acceptance against DU PG fourth allocation list.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The online verification and approval of candidates who applied against the DU PG fourth admission list 2022 will be done by the colleges and departments by 5 pm, today. The last date to pay the admission fee against the DU fourth/spot admission list is December 25 (11:59 pm). The university has prepared the fourth PG admission list on the basis of DUET scores and merit. Candidates are advised to submit admission fees against fourth round admission process within the stipulated time otherwise their allotment will be cancelled by the university.

DU PG Admission 2022 Fourth/Spot Round: Schedule

EventsDate
Display of Fourth/Spot Admission list on websiteDecember 21, 2022
Candidates to applyDecember 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)
Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidatesDecember 22 to December 24, 2022 (till 5 pm)
Payments against 1 st merit listDecember 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

Earlier on December 12, DU issued the third admission list for postgraduate admission and allowed candidates to accept allocated seats till December 15. The university is conducting the admissions in its PG courses on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 score card. From the next academic session, DU will conduct postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates
Naveen Patnaik Announces 100 More Hostels For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Students In Odisha
Naveen Patnaik Announces 100 More Hostels For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Students In Odisha
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 Out; Direct Link Here
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 Out; Direct Link Here
CAT 2022 Result: Didn't Score Well? Here's List Of Other MBA Entrance Tests
CAT 2022 Result: Didn't Score Well? Here's List Of Other MBA Entrance Tests
NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'
NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................