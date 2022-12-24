DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today

Last date to accept seat against DU PG fourth admission list 2022

Delhi University will close the window to accept seats against DU PG fourth admission list 2022 today, December 24. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the fourth/spot allocation round for admission to postgraduate programmes can accept the allocation through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in till 5 pm. Candidates can confirm their allocation by logging in to their account and submitting the acceptance against DU PG fourth allocation list.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The online verification and approval of candidates who applied against the DU PG fourth admission list 2022 will be done by the colleges and departments by 5 pm, today. The last date to pay the admission fee against the DU fourth/spot admission list is December 25 (11:59 pm). The university has prepared the fourth PG admission list on the basis of DUET scores and merit. Candidates are advised to submit admission fees against fourth round admission process within the stipulated time otherwise their allotment will be cancelled by the university.

DU PG Admission 2022 Fourth/Spot Round: Schedule

Events Date Display of Fourth/Spot Admission list on website December 21, 2022

Candidates to apply December 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 22 to December 24, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against 1 st merit list December 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

Earlier on December 12, DU issued the third admission list for postgraduate admission and allowed candidates to accept allocated seats till December 15. The university is conducting the admissions in its PG courses on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 score card. From the next academic session, DU will conduct postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).